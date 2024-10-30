Children Singing for Children at St Mary's, Banbury
On the evenings of November 11th to November 14th 2024 The Rotary Club of Banbury will be presenting four Children Singing for Children concerts.
These are an established part of the Banbury Rotary event calendar and choirs comprising about 180 children from up to 24 schools perform both individual school offerings and as a massed finale choir.
These are uplifting, not-to-be-missed events. Tickets will be available via the schools, through Henry's Menswear in High Street, Banbury (cash only) or on the door (cash preferred)
The funds raised are donated to both local and international children’s charities.
Performances start at 7pm on all four evenings.
For further information please visit: www.banburyrotaryclub.org.uk