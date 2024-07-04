Charity Bike Ride beginning and ending at Broughton Castle, Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is still time to sign up for Banbury's best cycle ride, beginning and ending at Broughton Castle, as you explore the beautiful Cotswold on Sunday 7th July.

The Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell, together with an army of volunteers from the scouts and the guides as well as Banbury Rotary and the Lions will be preparing the grounds at Broughton Castle for the rotary club's annual charity bike ride on Sunday.

Participants can sign up to 100 miles, 75 miles, 50 miles, 20 miles or a family friendly 5 mile route. All routes are stewarded and there are well stocked and friendly feed stations. When riders return to the castle they are offered a delicious meal provided free by Tugo.

The Broughton Castle Sportive has been running for over 12 years and raised over £90,000 for local charities. This year the event is supporting Katharine House Hospice, Agnes Court, Horton Radio, the Grimsbury Scouts, Banbury Guides and Rangers, Dogs for Good, Let's Play, Cyclists fighting Cancer and Lawrence Nurses.

Riders taking part in a previous Broughton Castle Sportive

There is still time to sign up at www.broughtoncastlesportive.co.uk or you can turn up on the day.