Chacombe Park celebrates mothers with elegant afternoon tea

Family and friends celebrate their mothers and grandmothers

Residents at Barchester Healthcare's Chacombe Park care home in Chacombe, Banbury celebrated Mother's Day with an elegant afternoon tea party.

The special event brought together residents and their loved ones to enjoy a selection of delectable treats crafted by the home's skilled culinary and hospitality team.

This very special day began with a trip to the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Chacombe village for a service celebrating Lent as we get closer to Easter. Then back at the home it was a perfect day to take a walk around the grounds and pick some of our numerous spring blooms for flower arranging.

The care home was transformed for the occasion with fresh floral arrangements and cheerful bunting, creating a warm environment where everyone could celebrate and honour mothers past and present.

Atending Local Church Service

"It was truly a wonderful day," said General Manager Shaju Paul. "Seeing our residents enjoying quality time with their families over a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our talented chefs was incredibly heart-warming. These moments of connection are what make our community so special."

Chacombe Park care home provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.