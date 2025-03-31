Chacombe Park celebrates mothers with elegant afternoon tea
The special event brought together residents and their loved ones to enjoy a selection of delectable treats crafted by the home's skilled culinary and hospitality team.
This very special day began with a trip to the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Chacombe village for a service celebrating Lent as we get closer to Easter. Then back at the home it was a perfect day to take a walk around the grounds and pick some of our numerous spring blooms for flower arranging.
The care home was transformed for the occasion with fresh floral arrangements and cheerful bunting, creating a warm environment where everyone could celebrate and honour mothers past and present.
"It was truly a wonderful day," said General Manager Shaju Paul. "Seeing our residents enjoying quality time with their families over a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our talented chefs was incredibly heart-warming. These moments of connection are what make our community so special."
