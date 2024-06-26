Chacombe Park care home staff and residents get moving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Chacombe Park in Chacombe got moving and put the ‘fun’ into ‘fundraising’ with a game of rounders, charity car wash and chair exercises to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Established in 2000, the Foundation does invaluable work supporting older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. Last year the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £225,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to a staggering 160 small groups and charities, plus 87 individuals in one year alone.

To help boost the Foundation’s coffers in 2024, on 20th of June, staff and residents at the home celebrated Get Moving week by playing a game of rounders and enjoying the sunshine. Everyone came together and celebrated a wellbeing day whilst enjoying each other’s company. If you would like to donate, please visit:https://www.justgiving.com/page/central-division-foundationweek24?utm_medium=qrcode&utm_source=offline

Donna Phillips (senior carer) and Kate Burclaf (unit manager) at Chacombe Park said: “We had a fantastic time – it was really lovely to spend some time away from our normal duties and have such fun interactions with the residents and other staff members. It always makes the residents have more fun when they can see us enjoying ourselves too.”

Senior carer Donna Phillips enjoying a game of rounders!

Chacombe Parkis run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Chacombe Parkprovides nursing care, residential care and respite care.