Centenarian celebrates 103rd birthday surrounded by family at local care home

Chacombe Park Care Home resident Patricia celebrated her remarkable 103rd birthday on Wednesday, surrounded by her loving family who travelled from across the United Kingdom to mark this special occasion.

Patricia, who has lived a rich and fulfilling life, was married in 1946 and spent many years in Syrasham before settling in Culworth to raise her family. Her marriage of 49 years brought her great joy before the passing of her beloved husband.

Making this milestone birthday particularly memorable, Patricia's children made special journeys to be with their mother - her son and daughter-in-law traveling from Scotland, while her daughter and son-in-law came up from London. The celebration was made even more special as Patricia's grandchildren connected virtually to share their love and best wishes with their remarkable great-grandmother.

"Patricia doesn't look her age, we would all like to know her secret," said Shaju Paul, General Manager at Chacombe Park Care Home. "She looks fabulous at all times and shows no signs of aging. It's been wonderful to be part of today's birthday celebrations and to meet Patricia's children, their love for their mother filled the room as did the cakes!"

Located near Banbury, Oxfordshire, Chacombe Park Care Home continues to be a place where residents like Patricia can celebrate life's precious moments with their loved ones.

Chacombe Parkway provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.