Celebrating the exceptional care at Stanbridge House
On behalf of the Bussey family, we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the outstanding team at Stanbridge House on Ruskin Road for the love, care, and support you provided to our father, John Bussey, since he joined you in December 2017 after suffering several strokes. The staff at this extra care housing facility truly went above and beyond in delivering exceptional care.
From the outset, the kindness and dedication of the staff profoundly impacted John's life. They not only attended to his needs but also nurtured meaningful connections that enhanced his daily experiences.
Your support continued until his passing on Monday, September 30th at Katherine Hospice, Adderbury. The frequent visits, cards, and warm wishes you shared during this time brought great comfort to both him and our family. We are grateful for the dignity and comfort you gave John over the last seven years.
We would especially like to thank Barbara, Som, Ben, Helena, Sue, Carol, Ryan, Bev, Georgina, Kayleigh, Nina, Karen, Jeanette, Claire, Linda and Kym. Your compassion will forever be cherished by our family. Thank you for making such a positive impact on his life.
