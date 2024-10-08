Celebrating the exceptional care at Stanbridge House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bussey family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated team at Stanbridge House on Ruskin Road

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On behalf of the Bussey family, we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the outstanding team at Stanbridge House on Ruskin Road for the love, care, and support you provided to our father, John Bussey, since he joined you in December 2017 after suffering several strokes. The staff at this extra care housing facility truly went above and beyond in delivering exceptional care.

From the outset, the kindness and dedication of the staff profoundly impacted John's life. They not only attended to his needs but also nurtured meaningful connections that enhanced his daily experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your support continued until his passing on Monday, September 30th at Katherine Hospice, Adderbury. The frequent visits, cards, and warm wishes you shared during this time brought great comfort to both him and our family. We are grateful for the dignity and comfort you gave John over the last seven years.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

We would especially like to thank Barbara, Som, Ben, Helena, Sue, Carol, Ryan, Bev, Georgina, Kayleigh, Nina, Karen, Jeanette, Claire, Linda and Kym. Your compassion will forever be cherished by our family. Thank you for making such a positive impact on his life.