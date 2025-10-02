Celebrating a century: Witney care home resident turns 100

There were smiles all round at a care home in Witney as one resident marked a very special milestone.

Theodosia (Theo) Howells, who lives at Care UK’s Millers Grange on Curbridge Road, celebrated her 100th birthday with balloons, banners and a delicious cake organised by the care home team.

She was thrilled to be surrounded by friends, family and residents as they came together to mark her momentous day – and she even shared some of her wisdom.

When asked for her secret to a long and happy life, Theo said: “Always stick to a good routine.

Theo Howells celebrating her 100th birthday

“I enjoy regular social activities like church and I never let my brain sit idle – a crossword a day certainly keeps me on my toes!”

Theo’s life has been filled with memorable moments. Born in Fallodon, Northumberland, where her father was the station master, she recalls hiding under the stairs with her mother as a bomb dropped near her home during the second world war. It blew out every window and caused Theo to miss her biology exam the next day.

She also remembers waking up during a six-hour operation – which she described as “not alarming at all”.

Theo grew up to become one of the first domestic science teachers (specialising in Cooking & Needlework) in Brigg, Lincolnshire under the new education curriculum in 1947. In the years following, she taught in County Durham, Yorkshire and eventually Oxfordshire, inspiring generations of students before her retirement.

Since retiring, Theo hasn’t slowed down. She became an author, penning a book based on letters from a relative who moved to the USA before the American Civil War. Her research process for this saw her travel to Williamsburg, New York.

Nowadays, Theo is often found tackling what she calls her “mental workout” games on her iPad.

Rachel Scurr, General Manager at Millers Grange, said: “We love to celebrate life events here at the home, and a big milestone like Theo's certainly called for a proper party!

“It was wonderful to celebrate such a special occasion with Theo. She’s a truly remarkable lady who has led an inspiring life, and we all think the world of her. Everyone at the home was delighted to share her 100th birthday with her.”

Millers Grange is a modern care home that provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, it has its very own cinema and hair and beauty salon and café, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Millers Grange, please contact Customer Relations Manager Dione Beecham on 01993 764730, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/millers-grange.