Celebrating 20 years of Banbury's Fine Lady Upon A White Horse statue - and the history behind it

An event will take place next month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Banbury’s Fine Lady Upon A White Horse statue.

The celebration will take place by the statue at 7pm on April 30 and will feature a performance from the Adderbury Village Morris Men.

It has been organised by local artist Rosy Burke, who initially campaigned to install the statue back in 2005.

After the celebration by the statue, people will gather at Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn on Parsons Street at 8pm to continue celebrations.

The statue was installed as a way of honouring the town’s history and the famous Ride a Cock Horse to Banbury Cross nursery rhyme.

Nobody knows the true origin of the rhyme, but it was first published in the Tommy Thumb's Pretty Song Book in 1744.

The nursery rhyme is said to be based on the lady in a May Riding tradition, where a woman riding a horse would lead the May Day procession through the town.

Campaigners originally attempted to erect the Fine Lady statue in the 1980s; however, these plans were binned because of complaints.

Original campaigner and former Banbury mayor Jack Friswell OBE revived the project in the 2000s and was made the town's first honorary burgess for his efforts.

It was supposed to be installed for Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee, but the campaigners took longer than expected to raise the £180,000 it cost to create and erect the statue.

The statue was eventually unveiled by HRH Anne, Princess Royal, on April 7, 2005, after being created by master sculptors from Stoke-on-Trent.