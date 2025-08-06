Celebrating 15 years of making a digital difference

Age UK Oxfordshire is marking the retirement of long-standing Digital Support Volunteer Ian Philipson, who is stepping down this summer after 15 years of dedicated service, with his contribution celebrated at a coffee morning held at Banbury Methodist Circuit last week.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK Oxfordshire is marking the retirement of long-standing Digital Support Volunteer Ian Philipson, who is stepping down this summer after 15 years of dedicated service, with his contribution celebrated at a coffee morning held at Banbury Methodist Circuit last week.

Ian has played a vital role in helping older people to navigate technology and the online world, often spending considerable time guiding individuals with smartphones, tablets and other portable devices during Age UK Oxfordshire’s drop-in sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His patient and approachable manner has enabled many in his community to stay connected with friends and family via video calls, discover local groups and activities, and access essential services to completing online forms for housing, council tax and more.

Age UK Oxfordshire Digital Support Volunteer, Ian Philipson retires after fifteen years. Age UK Oxfordshire Volunteer Coordinator, Leigh Hogan presents Ian with a gift.

Ian’s support has extended to people with additional care needs, always tailored to the individual’s circumstances and abilities.

He is widely described by those he has helped as ‘kind’, ‘patient’ and ‘approachable’, with one client, recently bereaved and feeling isolated, describing Ian’s assistance as “life-changing”.

During his final session, Ian was presented with a gift by Age UK Oxfordshire CEO Paul Ringer, alongside Digital Coordinator Carrie Brooks and Volunteer Coordinator Leigh Hogan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the moment, Ian said: “It was a real surprise to be recognised, and I was very touched by it all. It has been a pleasure to assist Age UK Oxfordshire and use my skills to help older people with their IT.”

Age UK Oxfordshire Digital Support Volunteer, Ian Philipson retires after fifteen years. Age UK Oxfordshire Digital Coordinator, Carrie Brooks with Ian Philipson.

Sharing his plans for retirement, he added: “I will continue attending church each week and volunteer at the coffee morning.

“I’m also looking forward to spending more time enjoying my hobbies, particularly pottery and cooking, and socialising with friends at my local church.”

Age UK Oxfordshire extends its heartfelt thanks to Ian for his many years of selfless volunteering, which has made a real difference in the lives of countless older people, and wishes him a happy and fulfilling retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could you be like Ian? If you have digital skills and some time to spare, you can help older people stay connected by volunteering as a Digital Support volunteer. To find out more about getting involved, please visit Age UK Oxfordshire’s website.