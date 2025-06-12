Castle Quay celebrates local excellence at Brand Partner Awards

Castle Quay was filled with excitement on Thursday, June 12, as it hosted its beloved Brand Partner Awards at the scenic The Lower Decks at The Light Cinema at Castle Quay Banbury. The event was a vibrant celebration of the diverse businesses and dedicated individuals who consistently go above and beyond to enrich the visitor experience at the popular retail destination.

The Brand Partner Awards were established to shine a spotlight on the exceptional service, commitment, and community spirit demonstrated by Castle Quay's many brand partners. These awards aren’t just about recognising great service; they’re about the people behind the counters, the friendly faces who make every visit special, and the businesses that go above and beyond for our visitors. With so many diverse businesses at Castle Quay, it’s important to give them the recognition they might not otherwise receive.

This year's awards introduced exciting new categories, including the ESG Award, highlighting businesses that are making a positive impact on the environment and local community. The deserving winner of the ESG award was Nothing But Footprints, recognised for their commitment to sustainability. In their store, you will find refillable toiletry products, recycled and repurposed products and everything in the store is recyclable or reusable. This store is nothing short of David Attenborough's haven.

Other highly anticipated categories saw Coffee #1 take home the award for Best Coffee, a testament to their consistently excellent brews and Chatty Cafes on a Tuesday. They are also dog-friendly, so next time you visit, don’t forget to bring your pup. The Best Social Media Presence award was proudly presented to the Banbury Museum & Gallery, acknowledging their engaging and dynamic online presence. They have a lot of exciting events coming up over the next few months. Keep an eye on their social media for updates on this.

A popular returning category is the Best Customer Service Team Member, who went to the well-deserving Jem Hawkes. She always has a smile on her face every day and helps support every shopper's requests, no matter the size of the request. She has become a very important member of the community.

A few other notable winners are the Centre Manager award, which went to Costa Coffee. The Best Food and Beverage winner went to Pinto Lounge, and the Best National Business award went to Waterstones.

Popular returning categories included Best Independent Business, Best Presented, and Best Window Display, among others.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the hard work and dedication of all our brand partners," said Liz Swift, Retail Liaison Manager at Castle Quay. "Their passion and commitment are what make Castle Quay such a special place for our visitors."

For a comprehensive list of all award categories and winners, please visit the official Castle Quay website at https://castlequay.co.uk/