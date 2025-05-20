Castle Quay blooms with positivity for Mental Health Awareness Week

Castle Quay successfully hosted a series of uplifting events from May 10th to 17th in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week. The week-long initiative focused on fostering connection, community spirit, and well-being, and saw strong engagement from the local community.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series of "Blooming with Positivity" events kicked off on Saturday, May 10th, with a well-attended Seed Swap in partnership with Bridge Street Community Garden and Banbury Harvest at Home. Gardening enthusiasts brought their spare seeds and exchanged them for new varieties, fostering connections among local green thumbs.

Throughout the week, the Banbury Keystone Hub hosted a drop-in service at Castle Quay, providing ongoing support and information as part of the "Blooming with Positivity" campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, the 12th of May, Castle Quay saw the Oxfordshire Mind team at Castle Quay, where they spotlighted the vital mental health services and support available within the local community. Many visitors stopped by their pop-up stall to learn more and ask questions.

Banbury Therapy Group supporting Mental Health Awareness at Castle Quay

Tuesday, May 13th, offered a relaxed start to the day with Chatty Tuesday at Coffee#1. Individuals enjoyed coffee, conversation, and connection in a welcoming and informal setting.

On Wednesday, May 14th, the Banbury Therapy Group hosted a stall at Castle Quay, providing information about their local counselling and psychotherapy services and answering questions about mental well-being support.

Thursday, May 15th, saw Cake and Catch Up at Coffee#1. Attendees who purchased a tea or coffee enjoyed a complimentary slice of cake, creating a perfect opportunity to unwind, chat, and enjoy a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week concluded on Saturday, May 17th, with a FREE ‘Feelings and Emotions’ Workshop for Children. The interactive mindfulness workshop engaged children in exploring their feelings and emotions and developing empathy. They also had the chance to create their own Gratitude Jars to encourage positivity.

Banbury Community Garden and partners at the Seed Swap event

Liz Swift, Retail Liaison Manager at Castle Quay said, "We were delighted to see such a positive response to our 'Blooming with Positivity' events for Mental Health Awareness Week. It was wonderful to see the community come together to connect, learn, and support their well-being. We believe these events made a meaningful contribution to raising awareness and fostering a supportive environment."

Castle Quay is committed to supporting the wellbeing of the Banbury community and looks forward to hosting similar initiatives in the future.

To find out more about the future events at Castle Quay, visit our website today: https://castlequay.co.uk/whats_on/