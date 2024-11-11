Carrdus School Christmas Fair going ahead this weekend despite facing closure

Carrdus Christmas Fair returns for possibly the last time Carrdus School invites you to the Carrdus Christmas Fair, taking place Saturday, November 16th, from 10 am to 3pm.

This year’s event, sponsored by Hamptons, promises to provide a wonderful shopping experience, complete with festive celebrations that are especially poignant as the school faces potential closure at the end of the Spring term in 2025. Unless a new buyer is found, this much-loved event may be Carrdus School’s final Christmas Fair.

Held at Carrdus School and open to the public, the fair is well-known across the community as a place to buy presents, have some fun with the family, and support local causes. This year, the Fair will raise funds for Katharine House Hospice and Freddie’s Future, a local bone cancer charity.

Shoppers will find an impressive array of unique gifts and handmade treasures from confirmed vendors listed below.

Making their debut this year, “Festive Alpacas” will add a playful twist, delighting guests young and old alike. And of course, the Fair wouldn’t be complete without Father Christmas, who, along with his merry elves—including Carrdus’ Year 6 students in their traditional Elf Craft Workshop—will spread joy and holiday magic in his magical grotto.

The Fair offers a whole sparkling Christmas package with games, arts and craft activities, performances of Christmas songs and carols by the school choirs, tombolas for all ages, the Elfie Selfie Station, our legendary raffle and much, much more.

Delicious food will be available from the ‘Enjoy Your ‘Elf’ café’, Mulled Wine from the licensed bar, as well as coffee and hot chocolate keeping the fairgoers happy and well fuelled.

As one devoted fairgoer puts it, “You just can’t miss it—it truly is the start of Christmas!” So grab your family and friends, and come join the festive fun for what could be the last Carrdus School Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 16th.

List of vendors includes:

· A Tale to Tell Mosaics

· AM Contemporary Glass

· Boxsta

· Bubble Boo

· CCP Blue Creative

· Chukka Belts

· Costow Farm Produce

· Enhanced by Ellie

· Esmee’s Art

· Flora & Fauna

· France’s King Fused Glass

· Giuseppe Italian Catering

· Hayward Crafty Corner

· Hunters Moon

· Jampuppy Design Studios

· Julie Brown Christmas Wreaths

· Kate MacAngus Jewellery

· Lauren’s Cakes and Bakes

· Light My Fire

· Little Felt Bird

· Livvy B

· Lucent

· Mo’s Bookcraft & Diamond Art

· Mulberry Lux

· Octubre 21st Ltd

· Roundabout Bunny

· Santa Pooch

· Serendipity

· Sitaarah Skincare

· Sounds Fun Resources

· The Indian Block Print Co

· The Italian Handbag Company

· The Little Orchard Company

· Willis Beehives

· Yarns from the Barn

· Zilfarni

For further information and updates, please visit Carrdus School’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or go to www.carrdusschool.co.uk/news.

or contact:

Danni Edgington-Gibson, Chair FOCS (Friends of Carrdus School)[email protected] / 07956128551

Carrdus Christmas Fair, Carrdus School, Blacklocks Hill, Banbury, OX17 2BS.

Saturday 16th November 2024, 10am – 3pm

£3 entry, under 12s free(All door proceeds go to Katharine House Hospice and Freddie’s Future)