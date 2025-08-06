Caroline Cares For You: New community hub coming soon to Brackley

Putting care at the heart of everything that we do.

A welcoming space for care, connection, and community We’re excited to announce that Caroline Cares For You will soon be opening a brand new Community Hub in Brackley! Whether you're a care professional, a family member seeking guidance, or a local resident looking for a place to connect – our door is always open.

What You’ll Find at the Hub:

✔️ Training Hub – build your skills ✔️ Recruitment Open Days – join our team! ✔️ Wellbeing Events – feel good, inside and out ✔️ Care Worker Workshops & Drop-ins ✔️ Face-to-Face Consultations for Families ✔️ Book Club, Dominoes, Bingo & Backgammon nights ✔️ Guest Talks and Community Groups ✔️ Coffee Mornings & Fundraising Events ✔️ Open-Door Help Desk – advice, support & signposting ✔️ Venue Hire – available for local groups and events Whether it’s a cup of tea and a chat, a job opportunity, or care support – we’re here for you. Location: Brackley town centre Opening Soon – Watch This Space!