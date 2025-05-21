Care home residents’ artwork to be auctioned for charity

Residents and carers from several Oxfordshire care homes run by not-for-profit care provider The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) have created original artworks to raise funds for local charity Sobell House Hospice.

The pieces, featuring landscapes, flowers and animals, are part of ‘My Lovely Postcards’, Sobell’s community art exhibition and auction during Oxfordshire Artweeks.

The auction supports Beth’s Bursary Fund, which helps train palliative care nurses at Sobell House.

Residents and team members from OSJCT homes, including The Meadows in Didcot, Longlands in Blackbird Leys, Lake House in Adderbury, Langford View in Bicester, Stirlings in Wantage, Henry Cornish Care Centre in Chipping Norton, and Isis House in Donnington have all contributed to the initiative.

Residents' artwork on display during Oxfordshire Artweeksplaceholder image
Residents' artwork on display during Oxfordshire Artweeks

“It is incredibly moving to see OSJCT residents sharing their creativity to support Sobell House and Beth’s Bursary Fund,” said Hailey Page, Event Manager at Sobell House. “It is a powerful reminder that everyone, at every stage of life, can make a meaningful difference.”

Art and creative expression play a vital role in life at OSJCT homes. Last year, residents also contributed to another fundraising campaign for Sobell House, decorating a sculpture for the hugely popular and successful public art installation, OxTrail.

Patsy Just, Divisional Director at OSJCT explains: “Activities like drawing and painting help with self-expression, bring back memories, and most of all, they’re enjoyable. Our residents really value the chance to be creative, and it’s great to be working with Sobell House Hospice again on something so meaningful.”

The online auction is open until Sunday 25 May, with all residents’ artworks available at: www.peoplesfundraising.com/auction/my-lovely-postcards-2025 .

