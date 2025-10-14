Care home in village near Banbury praised for its beautiful gardens

A care home near Banbury has recently been awarded for its “vibrant and therapeutic” gardens and outdoor spaces.

The Lake House care home in Adderbury won this year’s regional gardening competition, organised by care provider The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT).

Staff and volunteers at the home worked year-round to create the beautiful gardens that both residents and visitors can enjoy.

Home manager Alex Grindle said: “We are overjoyed to win Best Overall Garden in Oxfordshire! The Trust in Bloom competition gives us the chance to celebrate the amazing things our residents achieve all year round.

Lake House home manager Alex Grindle (left) with avid resident gardener Sue.

“It’s not just about the competition – it’s about recognising the joy and purpose gardening brings.”

The award-winning garden was designed to celebrate Adderbury’s heritage and featured an agricultural wheel, handmade village house boxes, and wool pompoms representing the area’s history of the wool industry.

Alongside the Trust in Bloom competition, the home also triumphed in the Kerb Appeal, Community Gardening, and Residents’ Choice categories and claimed £125 in gardening vouchers as a prize.

For resident Sue, who moved into the home with her husband earlier this year, gardening brings back happy memories. Sue said: “I was always outside growing up on a farm. My mother was a keen gardener, and when I garden here, I think of her.”

The home runs a popular gardening club every Tuesday, where residents, volunteers, and visitors join together to care for the grounds.

This year’s open gardens event at the Lake House, where visitors can enjoy exploring the dementia-friendly sensory gardens, raised almost £200 for Katharine House Hospice.