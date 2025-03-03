Care home colleagues to skydive for charity

Two courageous team members from Brook House Care Home in Towcester are set to soar to new heights on 30th March, taking on a thrilling skydive to raise money for two worthy causes.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head Housekeeper Penny Dodd and Senior Carer Gemma Mold will be braving the skies at Hinton Sky Diving Centre, all in support of Willen Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The money raised will contribute significantly to Willen Hospice’s compassionate care services, ensuring individuals and families receive the support they need during challenging times. Additionally, funds will go towards the Alzheimer’s Society, which continues to lead groundbreaking research and provide essential support for those affected by dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny and Gemma’s commitment highlights the dedication of Brook House Care Home to not only providing outstanding residential and dementia care but also supporting wider community initiatives.

If you would like to support their fundraising efforts, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/penny-dodd-1733160832861 or www.justgiving.com/page/gemma-mold-1733162579675 to donate.