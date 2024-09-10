Captain Fantastic brings smiles to young patients at Horton General Hospital
Sasha Brooks, who runs the Captain Fantastic franchise in Oxfordshire and is also a professional actor, volunteered her time to perform a light-hearted magic show for young patients awaiting surgery.
“Our mission at Captain Fantastic is all about spreading happiness and creating moments of joy, especially when they’re needed most,” said Sasha Brooks. “It was a pleasure to share some fun and magic with the children, giving them a much needed distraction before surgery.”
Dee Lodge, Play Specialist at Horton General, said: “It was great to have Captain Fantastic visit our children’s ward. Often the children can find it an intimidating experience but having Sasha entertain the children with her magic was a lovely way of distracting them and helping them to relax.”
Reflecting on the experience, Sasha added: “I was treated at Horton General Hospital throughout 2021-2022, so it felt really meaningful to give back in this way. Seeing those smiles made it all worthwhile.”
Founded in London in 2010 and franchised in 2017, Captain Fantastic hosts over 2,000 parties a year, delighting more than 60,000 children across the UK. From themed parties like pirates and princesses to exciting science shows and discos, Captain Fantastic brings fun, laughter, and unforgettable experiences to kids everywhere.
Captain Fantastic has been voted the UK's Number One children's entertainment company by the trusted reviewing site FreeIndex.
