Captain Fantastic brings joy to families at Ronald McDonald House Charities

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s leading children’s party company, brought smiles and laughter to families staying at Ronald McDonald House Oxford, located close to Oxford’s Children’s Hospital recently.

Sasha Brooks, who runs the Oxfordshire branch of Captain Fantastic (and is also an actor), generously volunteered her time to host a free magic party for the children and their families.

Ronald McDonald House Oxford is run by Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, an independent Charity, which operates 14 Houses across England, Wales, and Scotland, providing free ‘home away from home’ accommodation. The Houses keep families together, close to their children in hospital. They provide a place to sleep, cook and retain some sense of normal life; a lifeline for families at a very stressful time, especially when they are far from home. A Ronald McDonald House saves each family an average of £1,240 in out-of-pocket accommodation expenses.

Sasha Brooks shared, “At Captain Fantastic, our mission is to spread joy and create lasting memories through our parties. I was thrilled to bring fun and entertainment to these deserving children and their families.”

Children enjoying the performance at Ronald McDonald House, Oxford

Kelly Gillett, Deputy House Manager, expressed her gratitude: “Our Oxford House provides families with a warm and comfortable space to stay close to their child during hospital treatment. We were over the moon when Sasha offered to host one of her fantastic parties free of charge. It was a brilliant performance! Sasha tailored the event to suit children of all ages and abilities. Everyone had a wonderful time.”

Sasha added, “We always aim to create an engaging, all-inclusive experience, ensuring both kids and adults are part of the fun! It’s incredibly rewarding to give back to families in our local community in such a special way.”

Captain Fantastic was originally set up in London in 2010, and was franchised in 2017. Now the entertainment company hosts these joyful parties for children across the country, organising more than 2000 events for 60,000 children every year. From pirates to princesses, science to disco, each party theme has been created by professional actors and are all designed to be full of fun, excitement and laughter.

Captain Fantastic has been voted the UK's Number One children's entertainment company by the trusted reviewing site FreeIndex.

