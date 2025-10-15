Calling all little monsters: Aldi invites children in Oxfordshire to get creative this Halloween

By Emily OBrien
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 12:48 BST
This Halloween, Aldi is calling on children in Oxfordshire to get creative by sharing their best pumpkin designs.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting children aged 5–14 in Oxfordshire to submit pictures of their spooktacular designs for the chance to win a Halloween-themed hamper filled with seasonal treats including frightfully fun crafts and deadly decorations.

Three winning designs from across the country will be chosen, including one in England, Scotland and Wales, with each receiving a hamper to share with friends and family in time for the spooky season. x8g3qyt

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “This competition is a brilliant way to spark children’s imagination and keep them entertained this Halloween.

Aldi is inviting children to share their best pumpkin designs this Halloween.placeholder image
Aldi is inviting children to share their best pumpkin designs this Halloween.

“At Aldi, we love helping families come together to celebrate seasonal festivities and we can’t wait to see the amazing designs that children come up with – the spookier the better!”

Entries open Tuesday 14th October 2025 and close Thursday 23rd October 2025. Parents and guardians can submit a photo of their child’s pumpkin via email to [email protected].

For more information and T&Cs, visit https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-design-a-pumpkin-competition-the-competition/

Aldi has everything customers could need to celebrate this Halloween including a range of freakishly fun decorations and pumpkins from just 50p.

