Bystanders can be lifesavers

WI Member Carole Girling presenting a cheque to Finn from St John Ambulance.

King's Sutton WI teamed up with the Youth Club at the Baptist Church in the village, to support the WI campaign for 'bystanders to be lifesavers'.

Thirty young people took part in an event staffed by the St John Ambulance Service, to learn how to do CPR - fuelled by pizzas and drinks supplied by the WI.

This was a fun and constructive evening, and very rewarding for all who took part.

The WI would like to express our appreciation to Abby from the Baptist Church, and Finn and his colleagues from St John Ambulance - thank you!