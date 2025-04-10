BYHP adapts to support young people - how you can help

BYHP attends Youth In Mind conference

Over 30 years ago, Banbury Young Homelessness Project emerged as a beacon of hope, providing crucial assistance to local young people facing homelessness. While its early days centred on sheltering those in need, homelessness legislation now places this responsibility on Cherwell District Council. Today, the charity—now known simply as BYHP—continues to adapt, reflecting its commitment to helping our young community in and around North Oxfordshire.

Focused on improving wellbeing and opportunities for 13- to 25-year-olds, BYHP offers a range of specialist services to tackle key causes of youth homelessness: mental health challenges, family breakdown, and disengagement from education. Their Counselling and Mental Wellbeing Support team provides therapy and wellbeing sessions, offering young people a safe space to navigate issues such as unhealthy relationships. This includes CAMHS Outreach Support for complex needs. The charity’s Family Services address conflicts within families, using flexible mediation to rebuild communication and strengthen relationships. For young people not in education, employment, or training (NEET), BYHP’s services boost essential skills such as CV-building and self-esteem, paving pathways back to education, onwards to training, and supporting with job opportunities.

While BYHP no longer provides accommodation directly, it remains a vital resource for housing advice and foodbank services. The charity does not turn a young person in need away. Referrals come through a network of local partners—including schools, healthcare providers, local authorities, police, and other charities—or directly from young people and their families.

Recently, Banbury MP Sean Woodcock paid a visit to BYHP’s Grimsbury office to meet the committed BYHP team. CEO Linda Slide took the helm after the passing of Patrick Vercoe in 2023, extending her decade of BYHP experience to ensure the charity continues to grow and stay relevant. Alongside Linda, the charity’s trustees work to secure the future of BYHP’s services.

Read about BYHP services in their leaflet or visit the BYHP website.

As BYHP looks ahead to the next 30 years, its Board of Trustees is keen to welcome new members, particularly those with experience or expertise in youth services or homelessness. It is a great time to step up, with a newly appointed chair supported by longstanding trustees. If you feel you could contribute to this vital cause, they invite you to get in touch.

Above all, if you or someone you know could benefit from BYHP’s support, don’t hesitate to reach out. Visit https://byhp.org.uk, call 01295 259442, or email [email protected] for more information. Together, let’s ensure Banbury’s youth have the opportunities and support they deserve.