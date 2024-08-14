Busy evening for the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We welcome new member Nadia Jonker owner of Mailbox Banbury, and our speaker for the evening Derek Hattenback, newly appointed Chair of the Banbury Chamber of Commerce and independent consultant on solar panels.

On Tuesday 13th August, at the Cromwell Lodge, Banbury, the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell welcomed our newest member Nadia Jonker who owns Mailbox Banbury in the town centre by the Banbury Cross.

Quite apart from providing 24-hour access to a mailbox, the company offers printing, scanning, photocopying, and mailing of all items. Do check out their welcoming and friendly service.

Our speaker for the evening was Derek Hattenbach, who has recently been appointed the Chair of Banbury Chamber of Commerce. Derek spoke to the club about all things solar providing an interesting and knowledgeable talk about the wide variety of solar panels now available to suit people’s needs. For more information go to www.betterbsuinessconnections.co.uk

Club president Philip Brodey with Derek Hattenbach

On 7th July this year, despite appalling weather in the morning, the club organised our popular annual charity bike ride. Riders can explore the Cotswold covering 100 miles, 75 miles or 50 miles. We also offer a 20-mile route and a 5-mile family friendly route. We have been organising this ride for several years, thanks to the generosity of Broughton Castle. The event starts and finishes at Broughton Castle. We are grateful to our sponsors, Tugo Foods, Norbar Torque Tools, Wild Property Consultancy, Jamie Briggs Removals, JMS First Aid, Whately Hall Hotel, Golden Age Cycles (Adderbury), Banbury Charities. We are also supported by Grimsbury Scouts and Banbury Guides & Rangers, Horton Radio, the Rotary Club of Banbury, and the Lions.

We will be organising a presentation evening at Broughton Castle on Wednesday 21st August to give out trophies to the fastest cycling teams and present over £6000 in donations to our local beneficiary charities.

To find out more about the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell, and the work that we undertake in the community do email [email protected]