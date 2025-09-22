Bromford invites Gloucestershire community to coffee morning supporting Macmillan

Gloucestershire housing association Bromford is inviting people from Winchcombe and beyond to come together for coffee and cake later this week, in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

On Friday 26th September, the charity’s biggest fundraising event takes place nationwide, and Bromford is opening the doors to the show home and sales office at its flagship Merret Place development.

The friendly Bromford sales will be putting the kettle on between 10:30am and 1pm, for residents, visitors and local passers-by to enjoy some refreshments, make a donation, and have a chat.

All funds raised go directly towards supporting the 3.5 million people living with cancer in the UK and their families, with Coffee Morning raising over £17 million last year and more than £310 million since the first event was hosted in 1990.

Showhome and Sales Centre at Bromford's Merret Place development

Claire Richardson, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors for a second Macmillan Coffee Morning at our Merret Place development.

“The work that Macmillan does supporting people in the UK living with cancer is incredible, and we’re very proud to be a part of contributing to such a good cause.

“Macmillan Cancer Support is 98% funded by voluntary donations, so we would like to invite everyone who is in the area to pop in and enjoy some coffee and cake with us while contributing to this important charity.”

Winchcombe, a desirable market town at the Cotswolds’ edge, offers a blend of community spirit, cultural significance, local schools and outdoor pursuits.

Cheltenham and Tewkesbury are both within ten miles and accessible by road and rail, making Merret Place the ideal choice for those seeking a modern home in a vibrant, peaceful location.

With an array of properties available at Merret Place, potential buyers are being encouraged to get in touch to avoid missing out.

For more information on Macmillan’s Coffee Morning and how to get involved, visit https://www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee-morning.

For more information on the homes at Merret Place, visit https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/private-sale/merret-place , call the sales team on 0800 916 0500 or email [email protected].

For more information on Bromford, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

