Brize Norton Care Home celebrates spectacular Care Home Open Week with community spirit and celebration

Residents at HC-One’s Brize Meadow Lodge Care Home taking part in a cake decorating class as part of Care Home Open Week 2025

Brize Meadow Lodge Care Home, part of HC-One and located in Brize Norton, has celebrated fantastic Care Home Open Week, filled with laughter, creativity, and community connection.

From Monday 16th June to Friday 20th June 2025, residents, colleagues, and members of the local community came together to celebrate life, care, and companionship in a series of joyful events, as part of this year’s national Care Home Open Week, hosted by Championing Social Care.

The week began on a sweet note with a delightful Afternoon Tea for All on Monday, where residents and visitors enjoyed delicious treats and warm conversations. One visitor shared, "What a lovely space! Great for little get-togethers for family and friends."

On Tuesday, residents and community members took part in “Try It Out Tuesday”, featuring an energising Movement and Mobility Session followed by a colourful Strawberry Painting Craft Activity. It was a day filled with fun, creativity, and connections.

Midweek, Brize Meadow Lodge hosted an elegant Cheese and Wine Evening. Residents, colleagues, and guests sampled an indulgent spread of cheeses, prosecco, and fine wines, sparking meaningful conversations and new friendships. The home’s commitment to creating vibrant social spaces was on full display.

On Thursday, culinary creativity took centre stage as Head Chef Debbie, a proud finalist for the Care Catering Award, led a hands-on Cake Decorating Class.

Residents, visitors, and colleagues learned expert piping techniques and crafted stunning floral cupcakes.

Resident Margaret England shared her joy, saying:

"That is the first time I have ever decorated a cake! I never thought I would be learning something new at my age."

The celebrations concluded on Friday with a classic Community Fish and Chip Lunch, enjoyed by residents and visitors of all ages, in a warm and welcoming setting.

Brize Meadow Lodge Care Home, located in Brize Norton, welcomed visitors and guests throughout the week as part of HC-One’s wider theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week – “The Big Summer Weekender”. This nostalgic celebration of British summer holidays past and present included a series of fun-filled events and community-focused gatherings, culminating in the joyful end-of-week celebration at the home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors were encouraged to hear directly from colleagues about what a rewarding career in care looks like, opportunities for community involvement, and volunteering roles available at the home.

Frances Payne, Home Manager at HC-One’s Brize Meadow Lodge Care Home, said:

“Our Care Home Open Week has been an overwhelming success. It was heartwarming to see residents and community members come together to share moments of joy, learning, and friendship. These events truly embody the spirit of our home, a place of care, community, and celebration every day.”

Care Home Open Week is a national initiative to promote the vital role care homes play in their communities. It offers care homes the opportunity to open their doors, showcase their services, and welcome neighbours in to connect, learn, and celebrate.