Bridging the generations: Banbury care home launches monthly parent and baby group

A care home in Banbury has launched a heartwarming initiative for residents and the local community.

Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, has opened its doors for a new monthly parent and baby group, bringing together the residents and local families.

Held every month on Tuesdays, ‘Harley & Friends’ features a variety of engaging activities including baby games, toys, white noise and background suited tv and sensory engagement activities all accompanied by coffee and cake.

These types of activities encourage intergenerational friendships, something which is proven to improve mental health and communication, as well as opportunities for companionship and mutual support. Both older and younger individuals benefit and can find a sense of belonging through these connections.

For many residents, these sessions also provide a valuable opportunity to reminisce about their own families in their younger years, sharing happy memories and their valuable life experience.

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “We’re delighted to have introduced Harley & Friends sessions to Highmarket House. We hope that these sessions will not only enrich the lives of residents but also provide a fun and valuable experience for local families.

“Intergenerational relationships can be incredibly special and bring so much joy to both the young and older alike, giving everyone a greater sense of wellbeing and purpose. Seeing the residents and children interacting is truly heartwarming.

“Our aim with Harley & Friends is to bridge the gap between generations, fostering social interaction and offering local families a supportive and welcoming environment. We can’t wait to see lots of families coming along to join in the fun at our monthly sessions.”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.