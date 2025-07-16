Bridgestone and Merityre encourage Oxfordshire drivers to ‘Be Road Safety Heroes’ after Abingdon safety drive

The Bridgestone and Merityre road safety team issued tyre safety advice to Abingdon motorists

Bridgestone, in partnership with Merityre, are urging drivers to take a few simple safety measures ahead of the summer holidays, after a tyre checking event in Oxfordshire revealed that more than 40% of cars inspected required further attention.

The call to action follows a successful safety day at Waitrose Abingdon with Ock Street based Merityre on Saturday July 12th, which marked the continuation of ‘Be a Road Safety Hero’ community events Bridgestone have hosted in different places across the UK over the past 2 years.

Of the 54 vehicles inspected during the day, eight were found to require urgent attention for at least one tyre. An additional 15 were flagged for follow-up consultations, where drivers were advised to keep a close eye on their tyres over the coming months. In total, 41% of vehicles checked showed signs of tyre wear or potential safety concerns that warranted immediate or near-future attention.

With more traffic expected on the roads over the coming weeks as families prepare for their summer holidays and lengthy road trips, Bridgestone and Merityre are encouraging all drivers in to spend a few minutes checking their tyres before they embark on their getaways.

Dene Arnold, Director of Merityre, said: “It was eye-opening to see how many vehicles needed immediate or follow-up attention. That’s why raising awareness about tyre safety is so vital and why events like this are so important. We’re proud to work alongside Bridgestone to support our local communities.”

As well as safety checks, the team handed out special tyre tread trolley tokens and postcards to reinforce the simple message that motorists’ tyres are the only points of contact between their cars and the road - and each one is no bigger than a postcard.

Helen Roe, Senior Marketing Manager at Bridgestone UK, added: “We had nearly 200 meaningful conversations with motorists in Abingdon, many of whom hadn’t thought about the safety implications of worn or underinflated tyres. Our aim is to help everyone understand why tyre safety really matters and take small steps to stay safe on the road.

“Regularly checking pressure and tread depth could be the difference between a safe journey and a serious incident.”

For some simple tyre safety tips for drivers and ways to stay safe on roads this summer, visit https://promotion.bridgestone.co.uk/bridgestone-tyre-care-guide/