Brackley sewing studio and craft shop to celebrate seventh birthday this weekend

A sewing studio and craft shop in Brackley will celebrate its seventh birthday with a special open studio event this weekend (Friday, September 27 and Saturday 28).

Stitchin Kitchen has invited people to its Top Station Road studio this weekend to chat about all things sewing and enjoy cake.

The team behind Stitchin Kitchen will be on hand to offer advice and show visitors around their studio.

There will also be competitions, with the opportunity for people to win prizes from Stitching Kitchen as well as sewing-related companies.

Hannah Thompson from Stitchin Kitchen said: “Stitching Kitchen is thrilled to celebrate seven successful years in business.

“From starting out in a home kitchen, we transitioned to our studio on Top Station Road three years ago, and we’ve continued to expand with a dedicated team of expert tutors offering fun, inclusive workshops and drop-in sessions focused on sewing, crafts, and all things fabric and thread.”

The event will run from 10am and 2pm on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit: https://stitchingkitchen.co.uk/