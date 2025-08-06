Brackley care home residents enjoy a visit from friendly farm animals

Residents at a Brackley care home enjoyed a special visit from some friendly farm animals.

The residents of Juniper House were delighted when the animals of Lucia’s farm came to visit them on Wednesday, July 30.

Rabbits, guinea pigs, a rat, a tortoise and a chicken roamed freely around the homes’ lounge, spreading plenty of animal mischief and bringing smiles to the faces of all staff members and residents.

General manager at Juniper House, Karen Leach, said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today.

“We knew that having the tiny farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

“We are always looking for new activities for the residents, and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Carroll said: “Today was very enjoyable, and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

