Bodicote mother’s life transformed by her hearing dog

The life of a young deaf mother from Bodicote has been transformed by her specially-trained hearing dog, who alerts her to important and life-saving sounds – and tells her when her baby is crying.

Natalie Barrows, 32, is profoundly deaf and relies on hearing aids and lipreading to communicate.

Natalie explained that when she looks back at the impact her hearing loss, the overriding feeling is of always being dependent on other people to be her ‘ears’.

“When I was young, it was my parents”, she explains. “At university, my flatmates would hammer on my door if the fire alarm went off, and when I got married, I relied on my husband to hear things for me.

Natalie with her hearing dog Waldo

“When my husband worked away overnight or visited friends over the weekend, I would sleep as little as possible so that I had less hours without my hearing aids in. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to hear the smoke alarm if it went off, or if an intruder were to come into the house.

“I used to dread new situations or meeting people for the first time, getting anxious about whether I would be able to lip read them. In the past, this has even caused me to cancel plans.”

Natalie works as a Clinical Bioinformatician in a Genetics Laboratory for the NHS, helping to identify patients with genetic conditions, including hearing loss. She is rightly proud of what she’s achieved in her career, but says it hasn’t been without its struggles.

“People at work would often approach me from behind to ask a question, or whisper to avoid disturbing other people. I’d end up either ignoring them completely or asking them to repeat themselves several times, which was embarrassing.”

Natalie and Waldo at the garden centre

Natalie was first introduced to the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People when her husband bought her a puppy sponsorship for Christmas. Years later, when they wanted to try for a family, she decided to apply for her own dog.

“I knew that without my hearing aids, I wouldn’t be able to hear my baby cry, and that terrified me. I also thought a hearing dog would alert me to important sounds that I miss, like smoke and fire alarms, oven timer and doorbell.”

After a wait of two years, Natalie was partnered with Waldo, a black Labrador, who quickly became a much-loved member of the family.

“All my worries about not hearing George, my baby, cry, faded away as soon as I got Waldo. Day or night, he nudges me to tell me that George is awake and if he’s crying. It makes motherhood so much easier.

“I sleep easier at night knowing he’s there and looking out for us. In the morning, he wakes me up for work by putting his paws up on the bed when the alarm clock goes off. And then jumps on the bed for a cuddle!

“I’ve suffered from anxiety in the past, and getting out and about into nature with Waldo makes it so much easier to manage. When I’m out walking him, it just sorts my head out and makes me realise what’s important and what’s not. I instantly feel better. I’m so grateful to him for that.

“The best way to describe Waldo is a ‘gentle giant’. He never fails to bring a smile to our faces every day. He’s part of our family now and I couldn’t imagine life without him.”