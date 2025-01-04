Bloxham villagers celebrate 7th Community Christmas Day lunch

Bloxham Christmas Chums ready to serve!

On Christmas Day in Bloxham, 40 guests were treated to a fabulous feast, organised by a group of villagers, ‘The Christmas Chums,’ with support from many helpers, including a guest appearance by Santa, and rounded off by a visit from King Charles with his Christmas message.

Bee Myson for The Chums said: ‘This was our 7th Christmas lunch since we began providing a community meal in 2016, inspired by the number of people who would prefer to eat together on this festive day, but don’t always have the opportunity. The number keen to join us for this event each year demonstrates the appeal of eating together on a day when the focus is often on family gatherings. The meal is for anyone to share in but it is especially encouraging that among the helpers on the day were several young adults, home for Christmas, all keen to help in their community.

‘We feel incredibly fortunate to have been supported in delivering the event by many willing helpers, including table decorators, bakers, quiz setters, cooks, photographer, shoppers, drivers, musicians, and donors, meaning we were able to offer this event free of charge. Kind support was received from individuals, Wacky Wardrobe, and Bloxham Parish Council, and our thanks go to all of them, and to Bloxham Baptist Church for the free use of the facilities of the Hawke Lane Chapel.

‘However, we could not have provided such a feast without the vital ingredient of Chef David Lively from Fresh Direct, who volunteered during his Christmas holiday to prepare and cook for us, for the third year running. Fresh Direct also generously provided the vegetables and other elements of the meal.

‘The Chums would like to thank everyone involved and wish guests, helpers and sponsors a happy and healthy 2025.’