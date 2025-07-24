The Bloxham community is invited to attend the consultation events.

Bloxham Parish Council is in the process of updating its Neighbourhood Development Plan and the local community is encouraged to submit their feedback on the draft Plan.

Bloxham Parish Council is currently consulting on its draft Neighbourhood Development Plan.

The first Bloxham Neighbourhood Development Plan was adopted in 2016 and the new draft, is an updated version of the original Plan.

The consultation period runs from 12 July 2025 to 15 September 2025 and all residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to read the documents and submit their comments.

The Parish Council is diligently spreading the word about the consultation to ensure it receives a wide range of views on the proposals.

Details of the draft Plan can be found on the Parish Council web site - www.bloxhamparishcouncil.gov.uk

The Parish Council will also be pleased to welcome members of the community to its consultation events, being held in August and September 2025.

In-between these events, contact can be made with the Parish Council using its dedicated email address: [email protected]

Please also follow Bloxham Parish Council on Facebook.