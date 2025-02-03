Bloxham-based Raise Workshops celebrates third birthday

Bloxham-based Raise Workshops, founded by professional childcare development expert and former Norland Nanny, Sophie White, is celebrating its third birthday.

​​​​Over the past three years, the workshops have welcomed more than 450 mums, dads, and children, offering a warm and supportive space for play and learning.

Due to its growing popularity, Raise Workshops has recently moved from its original home play studio in Bloxham to the charming and spacious Wigginton Village Hall. This new location provides more room for play while retaining the cosy, home-from-home atmosphere that regular attendees love — complete with Sophie’s signature homemade cake.

Raise Workshops are built on Sophie’s philosophy of learning through play, with a focus on natural, Montessori-inspired toys that encourage children to explore, imagine, and develop essential skills. The Play Studio sessions are designed for children from babies up to five years old and run on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Sophie also offers baby massage sessions, providing parents with valuable bonding time and developmental benefits for their babies.

Sophie White launches Raise Online Learning Hub.

To mark this milestone, Sophie is thrilled to announce the launch of the Raise Online Learning Hub, offering expert-led courses in play, weaning, sleep, baby massage, and potty training. This exciting new platform allows parents to access professional advice and support from the comfort of their homes.

Sophie White, Founder of Raise Workshops, said:

“I'm absolutely delighted to celebrate our third birthday by expanding both our physical and online offerings. Creating a nurturing space for families has always been my passion, and with the launch of the Raise Online Learning Hub, I can now reach even more parents and empower them with the knowledge and confidence they need during those crucial early years."

To celebrate the launch of the Online Learning Hub, Sophie has partnered with local ‘mumfluencer’ Mama in the Cotswolds (@mamainthecotswolds) to offer one lucky winner the chance to win a course of their choice on Instagram. The competition closes on Friday, 7th February at 6PM. Visit Instagram profile to take part - instagram.com/mamainthecotswolds.

For more information about Raise Workshops and the Online Learning Hub, visit raiseworkshops.co.uk.