Blenheim Palace unveils new sculpture to commemorate 150th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill’s birth

Marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill, Blenheim Palace is proud to unveil a unique bronze statue created by acclaimed sculptor Paul Rafferty.

The life-size bronze sculpture titled Winston Churchill Painting will be on display at Blenheim Palace from Monday 28th October and will be a permanent feature in the gardens located on the South Lawn facing the Palace. The tribute honours the former Prime Minister’s deep connection to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, his birthplace and also the location of his engagement to Clementine Hozier.

The sculpture was crafted using the ancient lost wax process, a traditional and complex method that allowed Rafferty to create a detailed piece that captures the spirit of Churchill’s love for painting. The sculpture features a canvas of Churchill’s painting of Blenheim Palace Through the Branches of a Cedar, which was recreated in bas relief in clay. The position of this work of art will be located where Churchill himself would have set his easel up to paint.

Paul Rafferty, the sculptor, said, “I wanted to honour Sir Winston’s passion for the arts. By recreating his iconic painting in bas relief on the canvas, and surrounding him with the tools he cherished like the bespoke tin canisters that held his paint brushes, his favourite Pol Roger Champagne, his Stetson, cigar, and easel - I aimed to capture a vivid moment of his life at Blenheim, a place he loved deeply.”

Winston Churchill Sculpture - Image by Pete Seaward.

Also featured in the sculpture are the personal details that further highlight Churchill's life as a painter. His paint brushes are carefully sculpted in their custom tin holders. Nearby sits a bottle of Pol Roger Champagne, a drink Sir Winston Churchill often enjoyed while painting, a nod to the artist's life of both creation and contemplation. Churchill’s Stetson, cigar, and zippered Oxford shoes complete the statue

Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill, commented,"This extraordinary sculpture is a fitting tribute to Winston Churchill’s artistic talents, as well as his love for Blenheim Palace. We are delighted to welcome this unique piece and to commemorate 150 years since his birth."

This unveiling is part of ongoing celebrations at Blenheim Palace, which have included an exciting line-up of exhibitions, lectures, and special events honouring Sir Winston Churchill’s legacy and his extraordinary life.