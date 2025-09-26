Blenheim Palace soon to host a Halloween celebration for your four-legged friends

Pack a picnic, your pooches, and your spookiest outfits for the Halloween extravaganza at Blenheim Palace on 4 - 5 October

This October, DogFest at Blenheim Palace is set to transform into a seasonal spectacular, bursting with autumnal charm, Halloween fun, and unforgettable experiences for the whole family; dogs included of course!

Children will be delighted with a spook-tacular two-hour Halloween party, complete with a fang-tastic disco, thrilling games, bubbles, live entertainment, and incredible prizes. Fancy dress is encouraged, bringing the Halloween spirit to life in true DogFest style.

For those seeking a more laid-back atmosphere, the festival will host acoustic music sessions throughout the day, creating the perfect autumn soundtrack to enjoy against the golden backdrop of Blenheim Palace. The dining area for the event will overlook the gorgeous views of Bladon Bridge, offering a stellar view to accompany you and your best friend’s lunchtime feast. Not to forget The Yellow Zone, available for any anxious dogs to relax amid the busy day.

No October event would be complete without pumpkins, and DogFest will deliver with a magical pumpkin patch, providing the perfect photo opportunities for family portraits, adorable dog snaps, and selfies among a sea of orange.

Dogs won’t miss out on the festivities either. With puppy-approved apple bobbing, plus the Agria Dog Walks taking place each day, every pup is guaranteed a tail-wagging good time. Families can also join in a special Trick or Treat Walk, where children will collect sweet treats along the way.

Adding to the fun, Agria’s Halloween face painting will give kids (and adults, if they dare) the chance to transform into their favourite spooky characters.

Set within the stunning autumn scenery of Blenheim Palace, this year’s DogFest promises more than just a day out. It is a chance to celebrate the season, enjoy quality time with family and friends, and create magical memories with your four-legged companions.

Don’t miss the ultimate Doggy Autumn Extravaganza at DogFest Blenheim this October.