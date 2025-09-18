Blenheim Palace launches foreign languages in ‘Archie - your interactive guide’ for international visitors

Groups from all over the world visiting Blenheim Palace can enjoy personally tailored tours, thanks to a new state of the art app, ‘Archie - your interactive guide’ - which is now available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, German, Finnish, Mandarin, Japanese.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free to download app, ‘Archie’ was named in honour of the Palace’s former Administrator and first Chief Guide, Archie Illingworth, who worked there from 1950 to 1972, and retired after the death of the 10th Duke.

The new multimedia platform has been created through Culturati, a groundbreaking Horizon Europe RIA project, for which Britain’s Greatest Palace is the UK pilot site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Archie - your interactive guide’ allows visitors to choose exactly what they would like to see and hear, and allows them to delve into over 300 years’ worth of stories - many of which have never been told before - with several of the narratives shared directly by staff members, giving authenticity and depth to the cultural heritage experience.

Blenheim Palace launches foreign languages in ‘Archie - your interactive guide’ for international visitors

Some of the fascinating stories contained within the interactive guide include:

Learn how the Long Library was used as a convalescence hospital during World War I, for soldiers recovering from a variety of ailments and injuries, from gunshot and shrapnel wounds, to shock, pneumonia, and dyspepsia

Hear how the grounds of Blenheim Palace were used during World War II to test the guns on Spitfire fighter aircraft

Imagine what it was like as Archie Illingworth shares his own memories of welcoming the House of Dior to Blenheim in 1954, for the first of two fundraising fashion shows organised by the 10th Duchess in aid of the Red Cross

With the launch of the new platform, there are now a reduced number of audio guides available. These must be pre-booked at a charge of £3 per handset.

Whether groups are drawn to Blenheim Palace’s breathtaking architecture, stunning gardens, or world-class exhibitions, the UNESCO World Heritage Site promises an extraordinary experience for all. Today it houses one of the most important and extensive collections in Europe, which includes portraits, furniture, sculptures and tapestries that can be explored throughout the Palace State Rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step into the Birth Room of Sir Winston Churchill, and then continue the journey throughout the Palace, Park and Formal Gardens on the Walk in Churchill’s Footsteps to find his favourite and most cherished places. Become immersed in nature with some of the top walks including The Formal Gardens, The Lake, The Queen Pool, and The Park Perimeter.

2025 prices for group visits start from £39 for a Palace, Park and Gardens adult ticket and must be booked in advance. Blenheim Palace offers discounts for group bookings of 15+ and free admission for one group leader. There is also free all-day coach parking, a free admission voucher for commercial coach drivers plus a £5 voucher for them to use in the onsite cafés.*

The Blenheim Palace Group Sales team are on hand to help with all group bookings and the Partnerships team are available for pricing agreements. To make visits more enjoyable and efficient, it operates a cashless system in all areas across the site. This includes, but not limited to, ticket desks, The Palace Shop and catering outlets.