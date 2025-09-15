Blenheim Palace champions inclusivity with launch of pioneering SENsory bags

Blenheim Palace has proudly unveiled the Blenheim SENsory bag, an initiative to engage visitors in a different way. A bespoke sensory bag was designed to support visitors with Special Educational Needs (SEN) and provide a rich, multi-sensory experience through the Palace State Rooms. The bag is now available to all visitors, not just school groups with SEN pupils.

In a sector-first among the Treasure Houses and Historic Houses groups, Blenheim Palace’s SENsory bags are site-specific and designed with accessibility and inclusion at their core. Each bag includes unique objects that engage the sense of touch, smell, sight and sound. Each item tells a story and helps visitors connect more deeply with Britain’s Greatest Palace.

The bag includes the following objects:

A fidget pillow (sight, sound, touch) that was made from the Palace wall covering and plays a historic familiar tune

A scent pod (sight, smell, touch) that emanates a distinct citrus smell that reminisces of the Orangery

A feel pod (sight, touch) that displays the colours of the soft feel of the Blenheim Spaniel fur

The Velcro bag itself is part of the experience. It is crafted from A3-size cloth which folds out to feature the plan of the ground floor of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. It also shows the sensory trail in the Formal Gardens, to guide visitors to explore further sensory experiences.

Initially, 10 SENsory bags will be available and will continue to evolve - with more objects being included in the future. Visitors will be encouraged to contribute ideas each year by suggesting ‘what should the next item be?’, ensuring the initiative continues to grow and reflect the community’s needs. A storybook is being designed to highlight the story and historical significance of each object. The stories will be in English and in symbol-supported text.

A map-designing competition was recently held amongst the local schools to design a sensory trail for visitors walking around the lake. The winning map came from Springfield School in Witney, and it will be professionally developed and made available for download on the Blenheim Palace website. This map will complete the sensory offer for visitors through the Estate, offering a user-friendly and inclusive way to explore Blenheim Palace.

Boun Norton, Education Officer at Blenheim Palace, said: “We are thrilled to launch our SENsory bags, and we look forward to engaging further with our visitors and our community to develop this offer. These initiatives are part of our ongoing commitment to make Blenheim Palace a welcoming, enriching and accessible place for everyone. The bags are not only educational tools but storytelling instruments, allowing visitors with or without SEN to experience Blenheim Palace in a meaningful and memorable way."