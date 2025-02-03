‘Blenheim Branches Out’ legacy campaign to mark 75th anniversary of public opening of Britain’s Greatest Palace

To mark the 75th anniversary since it first opened to the public, Blenheim Palace has announced a year-long ‘Blenheim Branches Out’ legacy campaign, which will see Britain’s Greatest Palace donate 75 Estate-grown oak saplings to a wide range of worthy individuals, charities, schools and organisations.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own and nurture one of the Blenheim Estate oak saplings, which are not normally available for planting outside the boundaries of the 12,000-acre Estate.

Blenheim Palace and Estate is home to the greatest number of ancient oak trees anywhere in Europe, with some of the trees at the UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to around 1000 AD.

The Forestry team at Blenheim Estate has been collecting acorns since 2016 to ensure the incredible trees will still be there hundreds of years from now. By using their own stock, they also reduce the risk of external infection and disease.

Blenheim Palace opened to the public 75 years ago

Heather Carter, Managing Director - Visitor Attraction at Blenheim Palace, said: “We wanted to do something extra special for the 75th anniversary of the Palace opening to the public, and this seemed like the perfect way of preserving the past whilst also protecting the future.

“Sustainability lies at the heart of everything we do here at Britain’s Greatest Palace, and this is a unique opportunity for people to own a very special piece of our Estate.”

Head Forester, Nick Baimbridge, explained: “We’re extremely proud of our programme of propagating and protecting seedlings grown from acorns produced by the original oaks, which aims to ensure the legacy of these great survivors will live on for many years to come.”