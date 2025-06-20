Bicester care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community

Resident at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home enjoying Care Home Open Week celebrations

Launton Grange Care Home, operated by HC-One and located in Bicester, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community as part of this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations, which ran from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The home’s main celebration took place during Care Home Open Weekend, with a highlight event held on Wednesday 18th June – a ‘Very British Garden Party’ that perfectly captured the spirit of HC-One’s 2025 theme: ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, celebrating the nostalgia of classic British summer holidays.

Launton Grange welcomed residents, colleagues, friends, family and members of the wider community into its beautiful gardens for an afternoon of sunshine, music, and traditional British fare. The weather was a glorious 28 degrees, and guests were treated to a live saxophone performance by Alan Hook, who provided a relaxing and joyful summer soundtrack.

Guests enjoyed an array of seasonal treats, including strawberries & cream, scones with clotted cream and jam, ice cream, and a refreshing jug of fruity Pimms. Garden games and laughter filled the air, as residents reminisced about summers gone by and created new memories with loved ones and neighbours.

Guests enjoying HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home Care Home Open Week celebrations

Resident at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home, Molly Boughton, aged 99, commented:

"Thank you to everyone involved for such a lovely day. It was a wonderful afternoon, the sun was shining, the food was delicious, and the music was fabulous. A really lovely day."

Care Home Open Week, hosted by Championing Social Care, is a national initiative designed to strengthen the bond between care homes and their local communities. It provides care homes with the opportunity to showcase their services, offer tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities available to residents. Launton Grange also used the event as a chance to share information about volunteering and careers in care.

The home was beautifully decorated with nostalgic, summer-themed decorations to evoke the feel of British holidays past and present. The setting provided a perfect backdrop for community connection and celebration.

Guests enjoying HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home Care Home Open Week celebrations

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to enjoy, visitors were encouraged to hear directly from the team at Launton Grange about what a rewarding career in care looks like, and how they can get involved with volunteering and community engagement opportunities at the home.

Annie Merry, Front of House Manager at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home, said:

“We were absolutely delighted to welcome so many visitors to Launton Grange during Care Home Open Week. It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the vibrant, caring community we’ve built here and to connect with local residents, families, and professionals.

“The positive feedback we received truly reflects the dedication of our team and the warm, homely environment we’re proud to offer. We look forward to continuing to build strong relationships within our community and welcoming new faces to Launton Grange.”

Live saxophone performance by Alan Hook at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home’s Care Home Open Week celebrations

Care Home Open Week at Launton Grange was not just a celebration, but a chance to open the doors to the wider community, encourage intergenerational connections, and show that the home is a welcoming and vital part of the local community.