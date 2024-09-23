‘Best of the Fringe’ raises funds for three vital causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleenol, a Banbury-based manufacturer of cleaning and hygiene solutions, proudly announces the successful conclusion of their year-long charity initiative, Project 75. The final event, "Best of the Fringe Festival," held at Chippy Theatre, was a great success, raising substantial funds for three critical local charities: Katherine House Hospice, Oxfordshire Mind, and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Project 75 was launched to celebrate Cleenol’s 75th anniversary by supporting organisations that make a tangible difference in the community. Over the past year, Cleenol has organised a series of events and activities aimed at generating funds and awareness for these deserving charities. The comedy night at Chippy Theatre, featuring a selection of the best acts from the Fringe Festival, was the crowning event of this initiative.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance, one of the key beneficiaries of the funds raised, plays a crucial role in the local community. Thames Valley Air Ambulance provides the best critical care at the scene and beyond, when every minute matters. With each helicopter mission costing the charity £3,950, it relies on the generosity of the community to protect, save and revive lives. During August alone, the team was called out 11 times to the Banbury area, so the funds raised from this event will play a crucial part in supporting residents. Cleenol's support for this charity underscores its commitment to enhancing community well-being and ensuring that life-saving services remain accessible to everyone.

Katherine House Hospice, which offers compassionate end-of-life care, and Oxfordshire Mind, dedicated to improving mental health services, also received substantial support from the funds generated. These organisations provide essential services that greatly impact the lives of individuals and families in the area.

Cleenol’s commitment to these charities reflects a deep-rooted belief in corporate social responsibility and community engagement. The success of Project 75 not only highlights the company’s dedication to making a positive difference but also exemplifies the power of collective effort in supporting those in need.

"We are incredibly proud of the achievements of Project 75 and deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to its success," said Sam Greaves, Managing Director at Cleenol. "The support from our local community and beyond has been fantastic. We are thrilled that the Best of the Fringe event was such a success and that we were able to contribute meaningfully to Katherine House Hospice, Oxfordshire Mind, and Thames Valley Air Ambulance."

For more information about Cleenol and its charitable initiatives, please visit: project75.mycleenol.com/ or contact Rachel Stephenson ([email protected])