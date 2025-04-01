Be Free Young Carers celebrate expansion into west Oxfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity which delivers specialist support to young carers in Oxfordshire has expanded its operation to cover the west of the county for the first time in its 30-year history.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Be Free Young Carers is the region’s sole charity dedicated to enhancing the wellbeing and life opportunities of young carers through recreational, emotional and social support.

Its team engages with 500 young carers in central and southern parts of Oxfordshire annually, but is now broadening its footprint to fulfil the latest phase of its countywide expansion plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will see Be Free Young Carers’ team of youth workers partner with schools, deliver one-to-one emotional support sessions and activities plus counselling, befriending, mindfulness and movement services.

The Be Free Young Carers team celebrating the charity's expansion into west Oxfordshire.

It’s been made possible thanks to funding from the Step Change Fund and the MacFarlane Trust with support from Witney Town Council.

Sabiene North, CEO of Be Free Young Carers, said expanding the charity’s work into west Oxfordshire will unlock critical support services to help young carers thrive both independently and in their life-changing roles.

“Being a young carer is the ultimate responsibility,” said Sabiene. “In almost all cases, young carers have no choice but to take on the role while their peers can enjoy the freedoms every young person should have the opportunity to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe all children should have the chance to be children by living in a fun, engaging and supportive environment away from the pressures of their important caring roles.

“That’s why expanding our work into west Oxfordshire is such a positive step forwards as provisions equivalent to the opportunities our team provide are extremely limited right now.

“In our 30 years as a charity, we’ve seen first-hand the life-changing impact our work has on individuals and those who are reliant on the care of a younger relative. This latest phase of our countywide expansion plans will ensure we can continue to meet the requirements of young carers in the regions we serve.”

To mark Be Free Young Carers’ expansion, the charity held a special celebration in partnership with TWM Financial Planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event underlined the importance of the charity’s work after research found two in three young carers aged 8-17 suffer from stress, more than half (51 per cent) live with sleep problems and over a third (39 per cent) are frustrated by their role.

Carly Buckingham, Youth Worker at Be Free Young Carers, has been in her role since 2011 and said the requirement to support Oxfordshire’s young carers has never been greater.

“We’re constantly exploring how we can improve opportunities to help young carers in Oxfordshire fulfil their potential,” said Carly. “Our countywide expansion plans will deliver the best opportunities and outcomes to those we work with.

“Being born and raised in west Oxfordshire, it makes me proud that our services will be touching the lives of children growing up locally to me. Every young carer is an unsung hero in my opinion and deserves to be supported in their role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Witney, TWM Financial Planning backed Be Free Young Carers during the pandemic by donating laptops for young people to use who were relying on smartphones or borrowed hardware to attend school lessons.

Director Mat Timms said: “It was our pleasure to celebrate the launch of Be Free Young Carers’ expansion into west Oxfordshire by hosting the team and guests at our headquarters.

“As a father myself, I realise daily how privileged my children are to enjoy their childhood without the additional weight of responsibility that comes with being a carer at such a young age.

“We’re proud to support Be Free Young Carers in upscaling the vital work of their youth workers, volunteers and team behind the scenes who play such an important role in making a positive difference to the lives of those they work with.”

For further information about Be Free Young Carers and how to become a volunteer with the charity, visit www.befreeyc.org.uk.