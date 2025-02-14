Bannatyne Spa in Banbury introduces menopause pamper treatment to support women's wellbeing

Spa therapist Sabrina

Bannatyne Spas across the country are introducing a 'Menopause Pamper Treatment,' a 75-minute face and body therapy designed to alleviate the physical and emotional challenges associated with menopause.

Menopause, a natural but sometimes debilitating phase in a woman's life, typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, with the average age in the UK being 51, according to the British Menopause Society (BMS).

During this time, hormonal fluctuations can lead to a variety of symptoms, including skin dryness, loss of elasticity, acne breakouts, anxiety, and low mood. Recognising these challenges, the Bannatyne Spa has developed a comprehensive treatment to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

The Menopause Pamper Treatment begins with a conditioning body wrap using the luxurious ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Oil, providing intense hydration and enveloping the body in a comforting cocoon. The soothing aromatics and skin-conditioning oils work synergistically to rejuvenate the skin. Following the body wrap, a personalised facial is conducted. Depending on individual skin needs, clients will receive either a high-performance facial to restore bounce and resilience or a Rose Restore Facial to soothe and hydrate.

Karen Wilkinson, managing director of the Bannatyne Group commented on the new offering: "We understand that menopause can be a challenging time for many women, both physically and emotionally. Our Menopause Pamper Treatment is designed to provide a sanctuary where women can experience relief and rejuvenation.

“By addressing specific skin concerns and promoting relaxation, we aim to support our clients through this significant life transition."

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to support women during menopause. A recent report by the Department for Work and Pensions highlighted that nearly 4 million women aged 45 to 55 are employed in the UK, emphasising the importance of providing holistic support during menopause.