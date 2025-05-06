Bannatyne Banbury’s Mollie-Mae to run Race for Life after overcoming childhood cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A remarkable young woman from Banbury is set to take on the Race for Life in Oxford this June, not just as a participant, but as a living testament to courage, resilience, and hope.

Mollie-Mae Currion, a Front of House Assistant at the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa Banbury, has already overcome more challenges at the age of 18 than many face in a lifetime.

At just 12 years old, she began experiencing unexplained pain in her legs -a discomfort that was initially dismissed as a pulled hamstring. Over the course of more than a year, Mollie-Mae endured physiotherapy sessions, x-rays, and visits to osteopaths, as condition continued to deteriorate.

It wasn’t until a family holiday, when her legs gave way completely, that the true seriousness of her illness began to emerge. Even after an MRI, answers remained elusive - until a further collapse during a dog walk in lockdown prompted a renewed push for clarity. A second MRI, this time of her spine, revealed a hidden 14cm tumour in her spinal fluid.

Mollie-Mae Currion in hospital

Mollie-Mae underwent an emergency 11-hour surgery to remove the tumour, risking paralysis and permanent cognitive damage. She then completed six weeks of radiotherapy in Manchester and by December 2020, against all odds, she was declared cancer free.

Now, nearly five years later, she is channelling her experience into advocacy and action. A proud supporter of Cancer Research UK, the charity that contributed to her survival, she will be running the Race for Life 10 km in Oxford - a feat made all the more inspiring by the physical pain and recovery she’s had to endure.

“Mollie-Mae’s story is one of incredible courage and determination,” said Duncan Bannatyne, Chief Executive and Chairman of The Bannatyne Group. “She embodies the values we hold dear across our clubs - resilience, compassion, and community spirit. We are immensely proud to have her as part of the Bannatyne team and will be cheering her on every step of the way.”