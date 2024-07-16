Banburyshire Advice Centre shortlisted for National Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banburyshire Advice Centre from Banbury shortlisted for Community Organisation: Multi Strand Award in 2024 National Diversity Awards

Banburyshire Advice Centre from Banbury has been shortlisted for the Community Organisation: Multi Strand Award in this year’s National Diversity Awards in association with HSBC UK. It’s a huge achievement to reach this stage as from over 90,000 nominees, 125 finalists in 10 categories have been named in recognition of their dedication to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

Banburyshire Advice Centre has been shortlisted for their work in the community, helping the poor, elderly, disabled and people with mental health difficulties. Through working holistically with people the charity is a Beacon of Hope helping a diverse range of people.

Andy Willis BCAv, Founder, Chairman & Fellow Paralegal, stated “he was delighted the work of the team has been recognised Nationally as an organisation of distinction. The work of advice is often underrated but we work hard to obtain positive results for a diverse range of people, making huge differences to individuals, families and the local community. The work of advice centres should never be underestimated by society. Diversity is at the heart of what the charity does.”

Winners will be announced on October 4, 2024 at the prestigious 13th National Diversity Awards in the stunning Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

A highlight in the diversity calendar, the National Diversity Awards unite UK citizens irrespective of race, faith, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and culture. Hailed as the ‘Golden Globes’ of the diversity world, this year’s event will be hosted for the second year running by world-renowned broadcaster, author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding, CBE who, in her life and through her work, champions diversity, inclusion and equity.

“I’m honoured and delighted to return as host for these uplifting and inspiring awards. It’s so important to recognise individuals, organisations and charities going above and beyond to unite their communities, making them stronger, safer and happier,” says Clare Balding, CBE. “The National Diversity Awards celebrate all that’s good and powerful in an inclusive society and bring much deserved attention to community heroes whose hard work and achievements might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Nominees were put forward for one of these categories:

· Positive Role Model: Age / Disability / Gender / LGBT / Race, Faith or Religion

· Community Organisation: Age / Disability / Gender / LGBT / Race, Faith or Religion / Multi-Strand

· Lifetime Achiever

· Celebrity of the Year

· Entrepreneur of Excellence

· Diverse Company of the Year

The finalists in the Community Organisation: Multi Strand category are:

MyCWA, Migrant Leaders, Future Leaders UK, Ace Programme, Banburyshire Advice Centre, Safety Centre, Mortal Fools and Gateway 978

The team of dedicated volunteers are overwhelmed that their hard work has been recognised at such a high level. The Board of Trustees wish to express their delight and personally would like to thank all staff and volunteers for their dedication and commitment for being a force for good.

We are looking forward to the awards in order to meet other inspiring organisations. The Board of Trustees wishes to express their deep gratitude to the leadership and wisdom of the Founder Andy Willis BCAv, who has served the community for 18 years, often putting his clients needs first before his own, such dedication to the community for such a long period of time for multiple charities and campaigning for National Charities is truly remarkable. He is an inspirational leader for an outstanding charity and highly respected across the local region.

“These Awards honour the unsung heroes transforming lives and perceptions through their unwavering commitment,” says Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies, and founder of the National Diversity Awards. “They also serve to inspire the next generation of diversity advocates to be courageous, take a stand and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

