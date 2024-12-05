Banburyshire Advice Centre makes a difference at Christmas by launching Christmas project to support local families and elderly

By Andy Willis BCAv
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 20:30 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 09:32 BST
Logoplaceholder image
Logo
Banburyshire advice centre is helping families and older people this Christmas.

Banburyshire Advice Centre is making a difference for Children, families and older people this Christmas! Working with referral agencies we hope to bring festive cheer with our Christmas project, thanks to Sovereign.

Andy Willis, BCAv, Chairman said : "The Christmas Project aims to help make a difference to people who may struggle this time of year. Working with Sovereign and key partners we identify people who could need this support."

Related topics:Sovereign
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice