Banburyshire Advice Centre makes a difference at Christmas by launching Christmas project to support local families and elderly

Logo

Banburyshire advice centre is helping families and older people this Christmas.

Banburyshire Advice Centre is making a difference for Children, families and older people this Christmas! Working with referral agencies we hope to bring festive cheer with our Christmas project, thanks to Sovereign.

Andy Willis, BCAv, Chairman said : "The Christmas Project aims to help make a difference to people who may struggle this time of year. Working with Sovereign and key partners we identify people who could need this support."