Banburyshire Advice Centre launches new service
CAS is the new Community Advice Service launched today by Andy Willis BCAv, Chairman and Founder of the Charity.
The charity became aware of the need of quality face to face advice in Community settings. The service provides an in depth advice session where benefit forms can be filled in. Banburyshire Advice Centre is Matrix accredited which means the service has been assessed to meet high quality standards and we are also finalists in the National Diversity Awards 2024.
Andy Willis BCAv, said: "CAS is a game changer in meeting the needs of the community and we are thankful for Sanctuary Housing, Paradigm Housing, Well Together Programme, OCVA, Community Fund and Midcounties Coop for their financial support."