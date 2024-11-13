Banburyshire Advice Centre launches new service

The award-winning charity Banburyshire Advice Centre launches CAS - Community Advice Service.

The charity became aware of the need of quality face to face advice in Community settings. The service provides an in depth advice session where benefit forms can be filled in. Banburyshire Advice Centre is Matrix accredited which means the service has been assessed to meet high quality standards and we are also finalists in the National Diversity Awards 2024.