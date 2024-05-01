Banburyshire Advice Centre is holding a Wills and Power of Attorney event this May

Banburyshire Advice Centre will be holding a Wills and Power of Attorney event On Wednesday, 15th May, from 10.30am to 2pm.
By Andy Willis BCAvContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 12:24 BST
It is your opportunity to obtain free initial advice on Wills and Power of Attorney.

The event is being held at Hanwell Fields Community Centre, Rotary Way, Banbury, OX16 1ER.

To book an appointment ring 01295 279988 or email [email protected].

