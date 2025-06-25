Banbury’s Water Babies set sail for Splashathon fundraiser in pirate style

Tiny swimmers in Banbury are making a big splash for a good cause this week – and they’re doing it dressed as pirates and sea creatures!

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 23rd June to 6th July, Water Babies Bucks & Beds classes have been transformed into a swashbuckling scene for this year’s Splashathon, a charity fundraiser in support of Tommy’s and Children’s Alliance.

With pirate hats on and tails trailing, little ones are being sponsored to take on swimming challenges like chasing a fish across the pool, a sunken treasure hunt and rescuing their shipmates – all while having a whale of a time. These fun-filled activities are part of a nationwide effort by Water Babies, which will see over 47,000 children across the UK take part with the goal of raising an incredible £650,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is one of our favourite times of the year,” said Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds and Charity Director at Children’s Alliance. “The children love dressing up, the parents get involved and the atmosphere is full of excitement. It’s amazing to think that while they’re splashing about and having fun, they’re also helping other children across the country have brighter futures.”

This year’s Splashathon could fund one of Tommy’s research centres for eight months

This year’s Splashathon could fund one of Tommy’s research centres for eight months – helping to reduce miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth – and will support key Children’s Alliance projects that ensure all children have safe and enjoyable access to water.

Tamsin added: “It’s a real moment of community spirit. We’re so grateful to every little swimmer, every mum, dad, carer and grandparent who sponsors them, and our brilliant teachers who bring the pirate magic to life. These are the memories that stick with families, and the money raised will go towards making a real difference to so many others.”

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds