Banbury's town hall to be illuminated purple in support of World Polio Day
Organised by The Rotary Club of Banbury with the support of Banbury Town Council, the Town Hall will be illuminated in purple.
The building will be lit up purple at midnight on Wednesday, October 23 and remain illuminated until 8am on October, 25 to mark World Polio Day on October 24.
Since the campaign began in 1979, it has played a pivotal role in wiping out the infectious disease in all but two of the 195 countries worldwide. Rotary club chairman Charles Hughes said: “Purple is the colour of the dye that was used in developing countries to mark the fingers of those who had been vaccinated. It has been adopted as the colour of the ongoing initiative to wipe out polio around the world and to make sure the disease doesn’t return.”
For every £ donated to the Rotary campaign, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donate £2.
To donate or to know more about this campaign or the work that the Rotary Club does for the local community, please visit our website: banburyrotaryclub.org.uk