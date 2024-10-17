Banbury's town hall to be illuminated purple in support of World Polio Day

Banbury’s historic town hall will glow purple next week to show support for World Polio Day.

Since the campaign began in 1979, it has played a pivotal role in wiping out the infectious disease in all but two of the 195 countries worldwide. Rotary club chairman Charles Hughes said: “Purple is the colour of the dye that was used in developing countries to mark the fingers of those who had been vaccinated. It has been adopted as the colour of the ongoing initiative to wipe out polio around the world and to make sure the disease doesn’t return.”