Banbury's Purple Wave: 261 Fearless Banbury marks Global Running Day

Fearless and United

On June 4, 2025, Banbury witnessed a vibrant celebration of Global Running Day, thanks to the spirited members of 261 Fearless Banbury. This women's running group, known for its non-competitive and inclusive approach, embarked on a joyful 5k route through the heart of Banbury.

Starting at Spiceball Park, the route meandered past landmarks like the Cemetery, People’s Park, Banbury Cross, the Town Hall, the mural, and the canal, before concluding with a refreshing mocktail at Pinto. Along the way, supportive onlookers captured moments to ensure no one was left out of the memories.

Founded by Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon with the iconic 261 bib number, 261 Fearless Inc. aims to unite women globally to gain personal empowerment and good health through running. Since 2017, 261 Fearless Banbury has been a testament to this mission, offering a welcoming space for women of all abilities to come together every Monday evening at Longford Park Pavilion. Their sessions, led by certified coaches Amy, Clare, Kathy and Fabienne, focus on endurance, flexibility, coordination, speed, balance, and, most importantly, fun and camaraderie.

The group's ethos is rooted in the belief that running is a vehicle to empower and unite women. By providing a non-judgmental and supportive environment, 261 Fearless Banbury encourages women to step outside their comfort zones, fostering both physical and mental well-being .

Running with Purpose

As they approach their first anniversary, the club continues to thrive, with around 30 members and a strong core of 20 regular participants. Their activities, including mid-month 10k runs and the "sneaky 5k Thursday," exemplify their commitment to promoting the social and joyful aspects of running. Looking ahead, co-founders Amy and Clare express hope to reach even more women, embracing the movement and joy that running brings.

For those interested in joining or learning more, 261 Fearless Banbury offers free taster sessions every Monday at 6:45 PM at Longford Park Pavilion. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, all women are welcome to experience the empowering community that 261 Fearless Banbury has cultivated.