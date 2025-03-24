Banbury’s Lettie Stoykova named finalist at UK Hair and Beauty Awards for third year

Lettie Stoykova of Banbury Permanent Makeup secures third straight finalist spot at UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury Permanent Makeup, a premier permanent makeup clinic in Banbury, is proud to announce that its founder, Lettie Stoykova, has been selected as a finalist at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards for the third consecutive year.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards, celebrated for recognising excellence and innovation in the beauty industry, has once again honoured Lettie Stoykova for her exceptional artistry and commitment to permanent makeup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This three-year streak as a finalist underscores her dedication to transforming lives through skilful, precise, and creative techniques at her Banbury clinic.

Some of Lettie’s work

Operating Banbury Permanent Makeup single-handedly, Lettie has built a reputation for enhancing natural beauty with bespoke services microblading, powder brows, lip blush, and eyeliner enhancements.

Her personal touch and passion for empowering clients have earned her a place among the industry’s elite, setting her apart in a competitive field. Beyond her craft, Lettie gives back to the community by offering one free treatment per month to eligible cancer survivors (or 20% off for those opting to skip the queue) and a 20% discount to Alopecia sufferers, reflecting her commitment to supporting those in need.

“I’m overjoyed to be a finalist at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for the third year in a row,” said Lettie Stoykova. “This recognition means everything to me—it’s a testament to the love I pour into every client’s experience. Whether it’s helping someone feel beautiful again or supporting my community, I’m dedicated to making a difference, one face at a time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony, set for August 30, 2025, at The ICC in Birmingham, is an exclusive, invitation-only event promising a night of dazzling entertainment, celebrity guests, hosts, and live music. Past events have featured stars like Duncan James (Blue), Jake Quickenden, Natasha Hamilton (Atomic Kitten), and Aston Merrygold, blending beauty with showbiz glamour.

Lettie with her 2025 finalist certificate.

With over 50,000 hair and beauty businesses in the UK, Lettie’s third consecutive finalist nod marks her as a standout talent. Will she crack the National Top 50 at the Grand Final?

Banbury residents can tune into the free livestream on August 30, to cheer her on.Lettie Stoykova and Banbury Permanent Makeup extend heartfelt thanks to loyal clients, local supporters, and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for this prestigious honour. She remains committed to delivering exceptional permanent makeup and uplifting her community through her work.

For more information about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk